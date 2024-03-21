Highlighting the advancement of women in both countries, the United States ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, stated that it is most likely that a woman will become President of Mexico for the first time on June 2.

During the launch of the “Guides for Conducting Hearings on Labor Matters” in the Judicial Branch of the Federation (PJF), the diplomat highlighted that 61 years ago women in Mexico did not have the right to vote and now the country already It has the first woman to head the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN): Minister Norma Lucía Piña Hernández.

“61 years ago, women in Mexico did not have the right to vote, recognizing that in the United States it was just over 100 years ago that women’s right to vote was granted. Now we are seeing here in Mexico that we have a woman who is the president of the Supreme Court, one would have thought that 20 years ago,” she noted.

In this context, the ambassador stated that “now June 2 will arrive, in a few days it will be here, and most likely it will be a woman, the first female President of Mexico and you know it here, the same as we recognize it in United States, which, as Mexico goes, goes to Central America and goes to South America. So we are moving forward, and although sometimes difficult times come, we are on the right track.”

Salazar stated that although sometimes we can “lose optimism,” the relationship between Mexico and the United States is on the right track and Western America has a very good future.

At the event led by the president of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), Norma Lucía Piña Hernández, the diplomat assured that although sometimes “there are some lights here and there”, both countries are on the right path correct.

