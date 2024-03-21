“The challenge of the National Health Service is to offer equal access to care throughout the national territory, to reduce waiting lists for citizens, which certainly represent the least acceptable phenomenon of public health in our country today and to valorise those works in the National Health Service like doctors, nurses and all the components who have always stood out for their professional quality”. Thus, the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, spoke on the sidelines of the event ‘Health and healthcare, a shared challenge’, at the Palazzo dell’Informazione in Rome, headquarters of the Adnkronos news agency. The event is part of the Adnkronos Q&A series of events, the Group’s new format.