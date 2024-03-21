(Adnkronos) – “Our experience with Fattore J was very beautiful, we saw a very fascinating kindness and helpfulness. People of different ages and working categories interact. Our project is called Pharma Box, a prototype for the distribution of medicines for people elderly or with motor or sensory disabilities. It serves to remind the user of the therapy and the day and is very inclusive using acoustic and visual sensors, a mechanical arm and personalized notifications for the caregiver.” Comment from the students of the De Amicis Cattaneo Institute in Rome, authors of the “Pharma Box” project, winner of the Healthbot award, the first contest to create artificial intelligence solutions in the health field as part of the Fattore J project by Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine as part of the Rome Cup 2024.