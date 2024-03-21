“The Fondazione Mondo Digitale has been promoting the Fattore J project for 4 years, a collaboration with Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine Italia aimed at explaining to young people the achievements in the scientific medical field linked to the development of technologies and science. The objective is to make them understand the value of the disease, we have reached over 300,000 children throughout the national territory.” Said Mirta Michilli, General Director of the Digital World Fund on the sidelines of the Rome Cup 2024 where Healthbot was held, the first contest to create artificial intelligence solutions in the field of health as part of the J Factor project by Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine.