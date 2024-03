(Adnkronos) – In this issue: Farmindustria promotes birth event with the patronage of the Ministry of Family Affairs of Aifa OK for reimbursement of durvalumab for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma and biliary tract cancer The importance of influenza vaccination in children 5 million people in Italy with rheumatological diseases, An advert from Anmar to encourage adherence to treatment. Aifa gives green light to the reimbursement of dapagliflozin for heart failure