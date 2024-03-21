Russian raid on Kyiv, the house of an Italian embassy employee is destroyed

The war in Ukraine continues, and no one—namely no one—is safe. Yesterday evening, during Russian rocket attacks on Kyiv, the house, fortunately empty, of a local employee of the Italian embassy, ​​a citizen of Ukraine, who also received Italian citizenship, was destroyed. According to Farnesina sources, the employee and his family are alive and well; they will be accommodated in a hotel for a couple of days and then moved to an embassy guest house before finding better accommodation.

Tajani calls the embassy employee: “Outraged by the raid”

From Brussels, where he is on a mission to attend an international summit, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani called a Ukrainian-Italian employee of the Italian embassy, ​​whose house was destroyed last night during a Russian missile attack. “I expressed to him my solidarity, as well as my outrage at these constant attacks on the capital of Ukraine, on civilian targets. A disgrace that must stop as soon as possible,” Tajani said, according to Farnesina’s sources.