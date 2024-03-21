Russia today suspended the launch of the Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft with three crew members on board, including the first Belarusian cosmonaut, Marina Vasilevskaya, heading to the International Space Station (ISS), according to the Russian space agency, Roscosmos.

The cancellation took place when the Soyuz was already on the launch pad in order to depart at 13:21 GMT from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, with the help of a Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket.

Roscosmos explained that the suspension of takeoff took place “automatically”, just when the ship’s engines were ready for launch and were emitting smoke.

“Attention. An automatic flight cancellation has occurred. Bring the launch complex units to their starting state. Prepare for their parking for 24 hours,” the Russian agency reported during the live broadcast.

Initially, Soyuz MS-25 was to be launched on March 13, but then Roscosmos postponed it to March 21.

The ship’s flight plan includes docking with the Prichal module of the Russian segment of the orbital platform at 16:40 GMT.

The crew of the Soyuz MS-25 is made up of Vasilevskaya, who is flying into space for the first time, the Russian Oleg Novitski and the American Tracy Dyson.

“For me it is a great honor and great pride to represent Belarus on the ISS. I am ready for the flight,” Vasilevskaya, a flight attendant for the Belarusian airline Belavia, told the BELTA agency, a day before the canceled flight.

Together with Novitsky, Vasilevskaya has to stay on the ISS for a total of 12 days, after which both will return to Earth aboard the Soyuz MS-24.

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaAf9Pu9hXF1EJ561i03

MV

Themes

Russia Soyuz MS-25 cosmonaut

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions