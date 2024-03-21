loading…

Russia claims to have destroyed 6 HIMARS and 5 Patriot missile launchers in Ukraine in the first 3 months of 2024. Photo/REUTERS

MOSCOW – Russian troops, in the first three months of 2024, have destroyed six High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and five Patriot defense missile launchers in Ukraine.

This was conveyed by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Russia previously claimed to have destroyed several HIMARS during the full-scale war in Ukraine, which began in February 2022.

Online footage earlier this month first confirmed the disappearance of Ukraine’s HIMARS.

The United States has sent 39 HIMARS units to Ukraine, according to Pentagon documents, and delivered additional HIMARS rockets in an aid package announced earlier this month.

Ukraine praised the performance of HIMARS and held a similar stance towards Patriot, which is considered capable of intercepting Russian hypersonic missiles and is considered the gold standard of air defense systems.

Kyiv has lobbied hard to get more Patriot missile systems. America has delivered one battery to date, and Kyiv acquired several systems from other sources.

Each Patriot battery has multiple launchers that load and fire missiles.

A Newsweek report on Thursday (21/3/2024) stated that earlier this month a Russian missile attack destroyed two Patriot launchers that were traveling with a convoy of Ukrainian troops.