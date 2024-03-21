Rome, March 21, 2024 – This morning, the State Police and the Financial Police executed in Rome and its province an order of arrest for the purpose of confiscation, issued in accordance with anti-mafia legislation by the Court of Rome – Section of Preventive Measures – on a proposal formulated jointly by the prosecutor Rome and the Commissioner of Police of Rome in the framework of the operation conventionally called “Yellow and Black”.

Today’s activities fall under the umbrella of a strategy to combat the accumulation of illicit assets, with the dual goal of radically dismantling criminal organizations by subtracting wealth and freeing the legal economy from criminal infiltration, allowing honest entrepreneurs to operate. in conditions of fair competition.

A measure carried out by members of the Anti-Crime Unit of the Rome Police Headquarters and the Economic and Financial Police Unit of the Rome Financial Police, against members of a family criminal organization of the Roma ethnic group, permanently dedicated to their cause. to crimes against public faith and assets, such as theft and robbery in homes, in various places throughout the country, fraud against the elderly, including through online advertising platforms, recycling of luxury cars and other criminal activities, provides for the confiscation of all company shares of 2 teams and a separate company with associated business complexes operating in Rome in the trade of vehicles and bars, as well as 4 properties, including a large villa, already used as a funeral home for the body of a deceased young man, sites in Tivoli ( RM); deposit policy, financial resources and 6 cars of high economic value such as Porsche Cayenne, Mercedes AMG A45 S and Lamborghini Gallardo. The latter vehicle is now officially owned by a member of another related clan, also of Sinti descent, who was arrested in connection with a recent murder that claimed the life of a minor. The total value of the seized property is approximately 1.8 million euros.

Two of the proposed ones, although, of course, brothers, have different surnames, since their father, from the 70s of the last century until the first decade of the 21st century, forced the Italians to recognize the paternity of the children of gang members born from a union of immigrants from the former Yugoslavia, so that the children were Italian citizens, allowing mothers to request a residence permit for family reunification.

Subjects who remained illegally in Italian territory thanks to documents falsely certifying their citizenship first settled in lower Lazio and then settled in the capital, sharing illegal business with another related Sinti clan. The latter was mainly involved in the trafficking of narcotic substances, while the one to which they belong offered thefts and robberies throughout Italy and the production of false documents for free circulation in Europe with the possibility of using illegal goods through fictitious headings. Another criminal activity of transnational significance, the prerogative of the clan, is the laundering and receipt of large-engine cars coming from Italy and resold in various countries in Europe and Arabia.

Numerous investigations carried out against the suspects revealed, with regard to thefts, frauds and robberies in apartments, the organization of real criminal trips – with car rentals by presenting false documents – especially in small towns, populated areas of Calabria, Basilicata and Sicily. .

Places where the mostly female members of the group illegally entered the homes of elderly people, taking advantage of their temporary distraction or using various excuses and tricks, almost always being that one of them was pregnant and needed to use the bathroom. At this moment, while the criminals who had arrived in the meantime surrounded the victim, other accomplices entered the apartment to steal valuable items, money, ATM cards, postal passbook withdrawal cards with the corresponding PIN codes.

As a result, they moved away from the scene of the theft towards other populated areas, where they withdrew cash from ATMs using cards illegally stolen from the victims.

However, with regard to IT fraud, victims, after posting advertisements for the sale of goods on the e-commerce platform Subito.it, were contacted by fake buyers who offered them a so-called SOS withdrawal as a payment method (A service that allows account holders to allow third parties to withdraw cash from ATMs) and convinced them to go to the ATMs of certain credit institutions to obtain a loan for an agreed amount. After they inserted their card, the unfortunate people were instructed over the phone to carry out some procedures, after which, instead of receiving the money, they unknowingly topped up the criminals’ Postepay cards.

The investigation revealed the systematic and professional nature of such criminal activities, for which the group used numerous fictitious holders of telephone accounts and Postepay cards, as well as a group of young people responsible for the subsequent withdrawal of funds from branch ATMs. In these circumstances, these subscribers were literally “managed from afar” by today’s offer via the messaging apps Whatsapp or Telegram, receiving instructions and screenshots of the cards to be used, which were referred to in common parlance as “Yellows”. “and “Black”, as well as icons for linking and withdrawal amounts. This operation, feverishly repeated even over several hours and in different branches, often in combination with several cards addressed to the same person, made it possible to move significant financial volumes.

The clan became the subject of media outrage following a traffic accident that occurred on the night of 18–19 July 2022 on Grande Raccordo Anulare (near the Casilina Est service area), during which, at the end of a crazy race, aboard an expensive AUDI R8 was killed the young son of one of the proposed candidates.

Based on in-depth economic and property investigations carried out by specialists from the Crime Unit of the Rome Police Headquarters and the Economic and Financial Police Unit of the Guardia Fiscal of Rome, who reconstructed the financial and financial situation of the subjects, the Court considered that the elements qualified as repeating the two proposed socially dangerous, since by their illegal behavior they would accumulate huge profits, reinvesting them, partly, in companies carrying out activities in the resale of vehicles and in bars in Rome, as well as, in particular, in the acquisition of movable and immovable property and in insurance policies.

As a result of these investigations, which lasted more than twenty years, it turned out that, despite the absolute disproportion between the general situation with the “declared” income and the assets directly or indirectly attributable to it, they made important investments in securities, real property and shares of companies, financed by the income received from the above-mentioned illegal trafficking, leading a high standard of living that is completely incompatible with the lack of declared income.

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still has three levels of sentencing.

