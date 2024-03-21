Rome, March 21, 2024 – Tragedy in Rome: an 85-year-old woman was hit by a car after getting out of a car that broke down in the middle of the road. The incident occurred at around 10.40am today on the Eastern Ring Road at junction A 24, towards San Giovanni. The victim, an 85-year-old man, was driving his Polo when he noticed a problem and got out of the car. She was hit by a 65-year-old woman driving a Honda Jazz and could not avoid it. Immediate help was useless. Officers from the II Sapienza Group of the Rome Metropolitan Police were present at the scene along with medical workers. (Source: Adnkronos)

