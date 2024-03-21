Rome, March 21, 2024 – This morning a car was found on the tracks in Via Giolitti in Rome: the driver of the Opel Astra was a 39-year-old Albanian who was stopped by patrolmen of the I Central Group of the local police of Rome for an alcohol test. If the result was positive, a complaint was filed for driving while intoxicated with immediate suspension of the driver’s license.

There were many inconveniences on the Termini-Centocelle line. Headquarters fire brigade 1/A arrived at the scene using an AG/10 mobile crane and began to evacuate the vehicle. The fire brigade shift supervisor and state police were also present.

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still provides for three degrees of sentencing.

