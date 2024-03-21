The Super Sex series dedicated to the artistic and private life of adult film star Rocco Siffredi has just been released. To promote the release of the series, the actor gave an interview that led to a sexual harassment complaint instead of positive publicity for his new work project.

The journalist who interviewed Rocco Siffredi for the new series reports him for harassment

The journalist, through her lawyer Laura Sgrò, presented the formal accusation to the court, handing over phone records and very harsh message exchanges as clear evidence of Rocco Siffredi’s insistence and insults.

The long interview recorded at the Hotel Parco dei Principi on March 15 was full of sexual allusions and followed by a very spicy dinner in which the woman also invited a friend. The journalist claims to have reported the actor after receiving explicit and offensive messages. She was forced to resort to drugs against anxiety and agitation.

Rocco Siffredi’s reply: it denies everything

Rocco defends himself by claiming that the journalist provoked him for the entire duration of the conversation and also during dinner. He had misinterpreted the illusions and had initially apologized, but the complaint irritated him deeply.

He claims disappointedly that he had intended not to give the interview because the journalist had been aggressive and insistent and had asked to delete some parts of the article. Corriere della sera has published some texts of the messages exchanged by the two protagonists:

«You’re really nice, too cute and good… I can tell you! When I was holding you I couldn’t say it too much more, but c… well… let’s forget about the fact that you were close to me and it really made me feel a bit peculiar. But I told you to tell you that you are truly a top woman, top femininity.”

Rocco’s apologies and the messages he sent to the journalist seeking mediation received no response and the complaint was filed.

«These are serious but totally unfounded accusations. I have the chats, I have the images from the hotel camera, I have ten witnesses”

The light in which Rocco shone thanks to the new series is currently obscured by the journalist’s heavy accusations. We’ll see how the story continues.

