“Responsibility in the organization of health services, the management of the resources available between central government and regional administrations, passing through the difficulties faced by healthcare”. For Francesco Rocca, president of the Lazio Region, these are the interesting themes that emerged from the event ‘Health and healthcare, a shared challenge’ which took place at the Palazzo dell’Informazione in Rome, home of the Adnkronos news agency. The event is part of the Adnkronos Q&A series of events, the Group’s new format