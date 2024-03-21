Home Technology

The new video shows the Figure 01 robot, the first human-like prototype equipped with artificial intelligence.

The US company Figure has published a new video of the Figure 01 robot, the first humanoid prototype equipped with artificial intelligence. For its creation, it collaborated with OpenAI, implementing ChatGPT. Figure is the first AI robotics company to bring a generic humanoid to life, and was founded by Brett Adcock. Robotics and artificial intelligence are the sectors on which the success of this company is based.

Figure 01 is a robot morphologically similar to a human being, which frames and analyzes everything around it thanks to the use of cameras, located at “eye” level. The images from the cameras are sent to an artificial intelligence algorithm to be able to study and understand the context in which it moves.

In the video, we see the robotic skills connected to the upper limbs, which allow us to grasp, move and reposition objects. The requests of those who use it are transformed from vocal inputs into motor actions. The potential of the Figure 01 is excellent and it can operate with great ease. It is able to grasp and move objects thanks to two hands with five fingers equipped with independent actuators. It can perform various tasks: understands human language, speaks, executes voice commands, moves objects. ChatGPT’s language and the company’s advances in robotics allow the prototype to perform various actions.

As automation continues to integrate with human life on a large scale, we can expect the work-based economy as we know it to transform. Robots that can think, learn, reason and interact with the environment will eventually be able to perform tasks better than humans. […] labor will decrease until it becomes equivalent to the rental price of a robot, facilitating holistic, long-term cost reduction. Over time, humans may abandon the cycle altogether as robots become capable of building other robots, driving prices down further.

