“The pharmaceutical industry is a sector that is giving great employment opportunities to young people, for example in the North, Center and South and is a great partner of the National Health Service because with its investments it acts according to an open innovation model with many public structures, in particular with clinical research, with training systems and with the generation of new skills” said Carlo Riccini, director of the Study Center and deputy general director of Farmindustria, who spoke at the event ‘Health and healthcare, a shared challenge’, at the Palazzo dell’Informazione in Rome, headquarters of the Adnkronos news agency. The event is part of the Adnkronos Q&A series of events, the Group’s new format.