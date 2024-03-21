Renzo Rosso, new deal for Diesel’s father: acquisition of the beauty clinics where Belen Rodriguez, Chiara Ferragni and…

From clothes to beauty clinics. Renzo Rosso, fresh from leaving the Masi wine group, is ready to embark on a new adventure. The father and owner of Diesel has in fact acquired the majority (51%) of Villa Brasini Group through Red Circle Investment.

Founded by the couple of entrepreneurs Diletta Siniscalchi Minna and Riccardo Scifo, the company recorded a turnover of close to 2 million euros in 2022 with points, as Milano Finanza writes, located in many Italian cities such as Milan, Rome, Naples, Forte dei Marmi and Monte Carlo.

Villa Brasini, specialized in aesthetic medicine, plastic surgery, laser therapy, trichology and nutrition, is now a point of reference for many VIPs, including Chiara Ferragni, Ilary Blasi, Belen Rodriguez, Melissa Satta and the American actress Hollywood star Drew Barrymore.

With the entry of Rosso, therefore, there is a strong probability that Villa Brasini will be able to make a further leap in size, both in terms of geographical expansion and, perhaps, the acquisition of an even larger and more prestigious clientele. This development could benefit enormously from the network of contacts and relationships in the world of fashion and the jet set that the Venetian entrepreneur has been able to weave over the years.

But, as Milano Finanza reports, it is not the first time that Diesel’s father ventures into the beauty sector with significant investments. Last August, he collaborated with important business families such as Marzotto, Veronesi and Branca to invest in Regi, an internationally renowned Cremonese group specialized in the development and production of make-up products.

This operation was completed through Tec Beauty, an investment vehicle created as part of a club deal initiative promoted by the management of The Equity Club and Mediobanca.