Antonella Di Massa’s husband explains his new doubts and the correspondent makes an appeal to find a woman who was walking around the street at night

Yesterday evening a new episode of the program Chi l’ha Visto? was broadcast. and obviously, they once again dealt with the case of Antonella Di Massa. The 51-year-old woman disappeared for 10 long days and was then found lifeless under an orange tree.

Her husband has been asking for the truth to come out for days. Both he, his friends and the rest of his family do not believe at all in the hypothesis of the extreme gesture, since they say that she would never have been capable of it. However, when Domenico saw a report from the Rai 3 programme, he jumped.

In the report by the correspondent Francesco Paolo Del Re, the Carabinieri commander is heard saying that Antonella had a bottle of antifreeze liquid in her right hand. News that she also found confirmation from the journalist’s findings, since it emerged that on the morning of her disappearance, she had gone to buy it, but it is not yet known for what reason. However, on this aspect of the story, the husband said:



From the last report you aired, I saw a part that left me stunned. The bottle was in the right hand, but Antonella is left-handed. This is my doubt. Why is she on the right side? Most of her gestures were with her left hand. I don’t have official confirmation, but if you say that Antonella bought the liquid, I trust it. But you have never used this antifreeze before. There are still many doubts.

The appeal of the correspondent of Who has seen it? on what happened in the days of Antonella Di Massa’s disappearance

CREDIT: RAI

Furthermore, during the live broadcast, the correspondent made a point of making an appeal. This is because he discovered that in the days of Antonella’s disappearance, one night some boys noticed something very strange. The journalist in his appeal said:



We came to know that there is a group of boys who noticed a woman lying on the ground on the sidewalk. They notified the Carabinieri and left, but after a few minutes the woman was no longer there and was near an alley near the Pro Loco.

This woman had a hood over her head and was not identified. We want to make an appeal: have you noticed this woman lying down at night? There should be a photo of her and we would like to see it to make sure it isn’t Antonella. The inhabitants of Succhivo opened the doors of their homes.