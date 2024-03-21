Queen Camilla wears the Prince Albert Brooch for an official event: in the intentions also a demonstration of solidarity towards Kate Middleton

During the ceremony to declare Douglas an official city held at Douglas Town Hall, Queen Camilla wore a precious diamond and sapphire brooch. The jewel was commissioned by Prince Tree for Queen Victoria in 1940. The brooch has 40 carats and is worth around 8 million euros according to the expert Maxwell Stone.

The brooch is one of the most precious pieces of the crown jewels collection that Queen Camilla loves to show off during official ceremonies. The choice of the object could be traced back to a demonstration of solidarity by the Queen towards Princess Kate. Kate’s engagement ring was the one that Prince Charles gave to Lady Diana and is very reminiscent of the brooch worn by Camilla. It is said to have been designed taking the Prince Albert Brooch as a model.

The queen showed off a Royal blue look, demonstrating that she has adapted her outfits to the role she plays. We often see her wearing very distinct blue dresses, with a sober and refined elegance. Gone are the days when Camilla was often criticized for the clothes and accessories she showed in public. Furthermore, her blue color conveys calm and security.

At a time when the royal family is under the eye of a media storm, it seems to us to be the most appropriate choice on the part of the new queen. Clothing is an excellent vehicle for transmitting ways of being and how we feel at a given moment. People who hold prestigious and highly visible roles must be very attentive to details and the clothes they choose to communicate.

Queen Camilla’s demonstrations towards Kate Middlenton have never been lacking on Camilla’s part and the rulers are very close to the family members who are currently in great difficulty between Kate’s health conditions and William’s alleged betrayal.

