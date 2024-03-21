Pupo boycotted in Lithuania. The singer, after the recent performance in Moscow, will not be able to hold the concert scheduled in Vilnius on April 26th. After the show ‘Gli amici di Pupo’ which was staged in the Kremlin on March 15, the artist says in a video released by the Russian agency Tass, the ban was triggered. “A few weeks ago I received a phone call from the organizer of my show in Lithuania which was supposed to take place on April 26” in Siauliai, the country’s fourth city. “He told me that he was receiving very strong pressure from politicians and journalists, they had learned that I would be doing my show ‘Pupo and friends’ in the Kremlin on March 15. They made me understand that if I sang in the Kremlin I would not be able to sing in Lithuania. Can I take orders from Lithuanian friends and follow their instructions? With all due respect, I have never taken orders from anyone and I have always done what I thought was right and appropriate”, says Pupo.

“Art, music, culture must not suffer any type of censorship. I sing willingly in Russia, with joy, just as I willingly sing in Lithuania and in all countries of the world. One thing must be said. Gentlemen Lithuanians talk about intolerance. In this case it seems to me that they are the intolerant ones. In Russia no one has ever put me in front of the choice by saying ‘if you sing in Lithuania you will no longer be able to come and sing in Russia’. I would never have accepted it. I am a free artist, a free man and I respect all cultures of the world. Anyone who wants to stop artists from bringing their creativity to the world doesn’t agree with me,” he adds.

The topic also finds space on the website of the Lithuanian state broadcaster, LRT. The cancellation of the concert is the focus of an article which states that “the singer has shown sympathies for Russia in the past and has been banned from Ukraine from 2022. Pupo recorded a song with Russian artists and the performed at a festival in Crimea, the peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014,” it read. The decision to cancel the concert would be attributed to the managers of the arena and not to the organizers of the event. “When we asked him about his trip to that country, he told us that he doesn’t talk about politics. His message is simple, doves of peace for the world. The Italian assured us that he went to Moscow for peace”, says Modestas Telksnys, organizer of the concert. “We have a contract with the arena, with the artist, we have no legal basis to cancel” the concert. Pupo is not persona non grata in Lithuania. The concert, however, will not take place. A note from the Siauliai Arena makes the cancellation official: “We have good news for all those who are not indifferent to Russian aggression in Ukraine. We have received reassurance that Enzo Ghinazzi-Pupo, after performing a few days ago in the Kremlin, will be replaced by a other artist”.

