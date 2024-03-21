Profit sharing is one of the mandatory benefits to which Mexican workers are entitled.

This incentive is established by the highest labor regulations in the country, the Federal Labor Law (LFT), which establishes that companies that had more than 300 thousand Mexican pesos in the fiscal year of the previous year (for example, this 2024 you receive the profits of 2023).

Many workers wonder if the payment of this benefit will be made before Holy Week, a religious holiday that commemorates the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus of Nazareth in Jerusalem, and today we answer that question.

The deadlines to pay the profit distribution are as follows:

In the case of companies: from April 1 to May 30. In the case of individuals: from May 1 to June 29.

So no, the utilities will not be paid before Easter, which is from Sunday, March 25 to Monday, April 1, 2024.

