A gauntlet has caused a big argument in the house of Amici 23: those directly involved Nicholas and Giovanni. And what happened between Sarah and Il Jolie?

What happened just now could have seriously undermined the relationship between two dancers from Amici 23. We are talking about Nicholas and Giovanni, who until the other day were united and complicit like never before. And what happened between Sarah and LIl Jolie?

The class of Friends 23

Here’s how a simple gauntlet could have ruined one of the best friendships of all time.

Amici 23: the gauntlet of discord comes from Raimondo Todaro

Raimondo Todaro therefore decided to send a gauntlet to Giovanni and Nicholas, proposing a dance that apparently would not seem to be in the style of either of the two dancers. For Nicholas, however, this is not the truth, as the challenge in question presents some Latin passages that could make Giovanni easier. However, he decided to accept the challenge as he thinks that every task must be completed, but he asked his professor to be more sincere and not to make fun of himself.

Shortly afterwards Emanuel Lo also decided to protect his student by proposing a challenge between the two. Nicholas and Giovanni will have to endure a pas de deux and this time it was Giovanni who argued. His words towards his friend were nothing short of cruel.

Even if I don’t win I make him look bad, I show him that what he’s been doing for years I can learn to do in just one week. I accept the glove, I’ll fuck with it even if I lose. I make him look like a good s**t. Credits: Friends of Maria De Filippi

Lil Jolie must challenge Sarah: Lorella Cuccarini’s decision

At the same time Lorella Cuccarini also decided to send a gauntlet to Sarah and Lil Jolie. In this case the reaction of the two girls was more subdued and fortunately it did not spark any uproar on the horizon.

Sarah e Lil Jolie

Lil Jolie has been described as very good by Cuccarini, but unfortunately she still doesn’t have the ability to master the stage that Sarah has. Not to forget how young Sarah was targeted for the entire duration of the afternoon show by Anna Pettinelli, currently Lil’s coach.

Even if there were no exaggerated reactions, the competition started between the two girls, who intend to prove to everyone how they are the best in this field. Who will win? Just a few more hours and we will find the answer to this question!