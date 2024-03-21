Pomezia, March 21, 2024 – The Carabinieri of the Pomezia company arrested two Italian brothers, aged 31 and 27, already known to the police, seriously suspected, in competition with each other, of the crime of arrest for the purpose of trafficking in narcotic substances.

In more detail, the carabinieri of the radio car “Aliquot”, carrying out a patrol service aimed at suppressing drug-related crimes and large-scale crime, noticed a 27-year-old man on foot passing along Via Santorre di Santa Rosa. Given that he had been arrested for possession with intent to distribute several weeks earlier, the military decided to proceed with a personal search, finding a wrapper containing 1.5 grams of hashish in his sock.

A subsequent search of the house he shared with his older brother allowed police to find and seize an 87-gram block of hashish, another wrapper containing 0.60 grams of the same substance, and a sum of €180 in cash believed to be the proceeds. from drug trafficking activities.

The 31-year-old suspect, by order of the Velletri prosecutor’s office, was taken to his home, and his brother was taken to the security room of the Pomezia company, both awaiting a direct verdict in the Velletri courtroom. , which confirmed the arrest.

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still provides for three degrees of sentencing.

