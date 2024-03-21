Playmobil looks to Taylor Swift to overcome the crisis

The German toy manufacturer Playmobil, on the occasion of its 50th anniversary and in the midst of an unprecedented crisis, looks to the American star Taylor Swift, currently at the height of success with a world tour, as a possible solution for the relaunch of the brand. The brand’s CEO Bahri Kurter said that creating a Playmobil like the pop star would be a “huge dream”. Currently, contacts are underway with Taylor Swift’s team and the creative work has already begun. “We’ll see how things develop” toward a collaboration that would be a much-needed marketing coup for Playmobil.

Rival Lego, the world’s largest toy manufacturer with sales ten times higher than Playmobil, shines in the licensing sector with Star Wars, Harry Potter and Barbie in its portfolio. The greatest success in the history of Playmobil is the most austere figurine of Martin Luther, the priest and father of the Protestant Reformation, which has sold 1.3 million copies. The brand also wants to increase the number of agreements with major museums, such as the Louvre, following the success of the collaboration with the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam and the placement of 400,000 figurines of the painter Van Gogh, according to Kurter. Playmobil was a “late starter” in the lucrative partnership market, he admits.

But this is not the only source of turbulence for the group, which is based in the Bavarian countryside in Zirndorf, near Nuremberg.

There is also an ongoing layoff plan affecting almost 20% of the global workforce, or around 700 jobs, half of which are in Germany, against a backdrop of declining sales. According to the German newspaper Die Zeit, Playmobil suffered the first loss in its history in the 2022/2023 financial year, which ended at the end of March 2023. Rising energy prices and inflation weighed heavily, as well as disruptions in supply chains that have not been fully resolved since the coronavirus pandemic. The family business Geobra Brandstätter, which controls Playmobil, also had to reorganize after the death of its patriarch, Horst Brandstätter, in 2015, and internal turmoil. Bahri Kurter took over the management of Playmobil in April 2023.