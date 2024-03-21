The Bagaglino was a point of reference for Italian entertainment and not mentioning it in the program ‘La Tv fa 70’ dedicated by Rai to the 70 years of television “was a disaster”. The satire of the past no longer exists: “Today we try to make people laugh without content.” Pippo Franco, born in 1940, does not mince words, an icon of the Italian artistic panorama who, with his irony and humour, has been able to entertain generations of spectators through different eras of Italian television and cinema. Pippo Franco is 84 years old today and, in an interview with Adnkronos where he retraces his long artistic career, he does not hide his disappointment at the failure to mention the Bagaglino programs in the broadcast hosted by Massimo Giletti last February 28th, a choice also criticized by Pier Francesco Pingitore, founder of the company.

“Not naming a program that received 14 million listeners for 23 years was – I repeat – a disaster”, says the artist, according to whom there was a precise choice “on the part of the programme’s editorial team: a sort of damnatio memoriae (condemnation of memory, ed.)”. Il Bagaglino brought satire and entertainment to TV but “evidently it wasn’t enough for those who decided to put a tombstone on an event that is still alive today”.

“What we started doing with Bagaglino was not yet defined as cabaret at the time,” says Pippo Franco, recalling the variety company founded in 1965 by Pier Francesco Pingitore and Mario Castellacci: “we started from a sort of cellar and then we have grown a lot, arriving at the Salone Margherita. In essence we did nothing but interpret our time, bringing out the paradoxes, the absurdities of the historical period without ever having a political configuration”. And this determined the large following of spectators: “the public followed us for the content, because then the nation was poetic and irony, the one we have always used, served to exorcise the drama. Ours was a saving laugh.”

Then came television: “23 years with 14 million listeners, as an average, today is unimaginable”. Every year the program changed its name: Biberon, Crème caramel, Greetings and kisses and many others but let’s not say it was just cabaret. “There was music, choreography and much more. Many stars have made their debut with us, such as Pamela Prati and Valeria Marini. On Monday there was a script and we went live on Saturday interpreting our time.” The public, says the artist, “loved us and even young people still stop me on the street”, testifying to an affection that has not waned.

But today television is no longer what it used to be. “I don’t see the same realities, the language has changed and I often struggle to find content. The sense of fun is different: you don’t make people laugh just to make people laugh but you make people laugh by bringing out paradoxes and absurdities. Today, however, I don’t that’s how it is.” Yet, the artist underlines, “we live in an era where life has become almost exclusively external and there is a need for more internal life which is part of existence itself. People need content otherwise the square after a quarter from now on it empties.”

And would a new Bagaglino on TV be conceivable today? “Of course. In fact, why not? It would be nice to be able to propose it and we could do a good job.” And to young artists who want to embark on the path of performing, Pippo Franco’s advice is to always answer two questions: “who I am and what I have to say. You need to know yourself to know who you are from an artistic point of view. Massimo Troisi was a great artist who always spoke exclusively Neapolitan. Yet everyone understood him because he knew perfectly who he was.”

And then there’s ‘what do I have to say’: “bringing out that absurdity in which everyone recognizes themselves and which can make people laugh”. Exactly what Pippo Franco did in his thousand roles, from comedian to actor, from television presenter to screenwriter, playwright and theater director: “each language is something in itself but I have always tried to bring out that self in the hope of being useful to others”. For the 84-year-old artist, humor is not just part of entertainment: “it is a necessary and indispensable reality in everyday life. Padre Pio also loved telling stories and making the friars with whom he lived laugh. This is enough to understand how important the sense of happiness is because in any case life is the greatest work of art that has ever been created.”

by Loredana Errico