“The health system generates economic value thanks to various industrial and service sectors, including the pharmaceutical industry which has confirmed itself, also in 2023 and in recent months, as an engine of development of the country, of the growth of which we have much need and also to generate innovation for the benefit of patients. One of the challenges of the near future is knowing how to attract investments to Italy for the benefit of patients and growth”. Carlo Riccini, director of the Farmindustria study centre, said this in Rome during the Adnkronos Q&A event ‘Health and healthcare, a shared challenge’.

“The pharmaceutical industry – underlines Riccini – is a sector that is giving great employment opportunities to young people, for example, and is a great partner of the National Health Service because with its investments it acts according to an Open innovation model with many public structures , in particular through clinical research, with training systems and with the generation of new skills. This, in light of international innovation trends and the need to strengthen the production base, is certainly a strategic asset on which Italy must aim, but also Europe”.

The data, he continues, show that “the value of production will now exceed 50 billion in 2023 too, over 90% of which comes from exports. And there is very recent data published at European level on pharmaceutical patents: in Italy in 5 years have grown more than the European average. They are the image of a sector that has been able to grow by constantly changing its skin, increasing its added value and which therefore represents a huge investment for Italy and Europe”.

The Open innovation model, “which is research done online”, expresses precisely “the pharmaceutical industry’s ability to generate value – Riccini points out – with investments also in other sectors, in particular in clinical research and in the structures of the NHS. If we calculate the per capita percentage of investments in Open innovation, i.e. the so-called positive externalities of our research, we invest 15 times what the average of all industrial sectors invests. We do it because we invest more and because we are ‘forced’ from our models to invest in this case. With clinical research we must do it in hospitals. However, this is a fact of great value. Every year we invest more than 750 million in clinical research and even more, and this reverberates in many values ​​both of a clinical nature, but also economical for the entire NHS”.

Of course, “research and development – observes the director of the Farmindustria study center – is the flagship of the pharmaceutical activity and is necessary, but I believe the production aspect needs to be valorised in this phase. In fact, we are going in a very interesting because not only are the pipelines increasing greatly: there are over 21 thousand drugs in development; 1,700 billion dollars invested from 2003 to 2028 by the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. Furthermore, a very differentiated type of research is being developed: half of the pipeline is made up of chemical synthesis and half of biotech drugs. There are many levels of interconnections between different technologies, between different sectors. We are now also talking about pharmaceuticals integrated into a life science system which is very important for Italy because the ‘Italy – concludes Riccini – has a huge card to play which is the excellence of its clinical structures”.