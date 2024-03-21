Pegida leader Edwin Wagensveld is not allowed to enter the city of Arnhem for six months. Mayor Ahmed Markous on Thursday imposed an immediate ban on the anti-Islam activist, news agency ANP reported. The reason for this is that Wagensveld wanted to burn the Koran on Jansplein the following Saturday. The NRC was unable to reach a Markush representative Thursday evening.

Markusz has already banned Wagensveld from holding a protest in Arnhem on Wednesday. This was recommended to the mayor by the police, who feared that it could lead to unrest. It is also reported that there is an “identified terrorist threat” against Pegida. After this ban was introduced, Wagensveld left. via social networks still managed to come to Arnhem to set fire to the Koran. “Then you will simply deploy the army,” said the leader of Pegida. Then on Thursday, Markush decided to ban the area.

While this ban is in effect, Wagensveld is not allowed to come to Arnhem at all, even on occasions other than the burning of the Koran. If he travels through Arnhem on public transport, he is not allowed to get off there. Wagensveld lived in Germany for 25 years. In three months, Markush will consider whether the ban on the area will remain in effect.

Last January, Wagensveld tried to burn the Koran in Arnhem. This did not happen then, because many counter-demonstrators came to the rally. Police had to protect Wagensveld when he and several officers were attacked by counter-protesters. At that time, Markush did not prohibit the burning of the Koran because he believed that the leader of Pegida had the right to demonstrate. Markush, who is himself a practicing Muslim, said he understands the strong emotions within the Islamic community.

