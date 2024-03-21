Also Cillian Murphy in the cast of the Peaky Blinders film. The news comes from Birmingham World and is confirmed by director and screenwriter Steven Knight. Filming of the film will begin in September at Digbeth Loc Studios and the Oscar winner, explains Knight, will “definitely” reprise his role as gang leader Tommy Shelby.

“He will definitely be back for this. We will shoot it in September just down the road in Digbeth”, the words of the screenwriter interviewed by the newspaper on March 19th. As the Birmingham World explains, “Fans of the hugely popular BBC program will be happy to hear that Murphy will feature in the film. The Irish actor had expressed enthusiasm for taking part in the feature film when asked in recent interviews, but held off from confirming that there would definitely be.” Now Knight’s words.