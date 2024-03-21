It’s time to get back to competing in the Cross Country World Cup. The Azzurri will take part in the Soma Bay stage in Egypt from March 23 to 24. There will be 10 km races among men and women, as well as a 4×1.5 km relay race.

Gregorio Paltrinieri leads the Azzurri.

Below are the players and program – federnuoto.it

Two 10 km races will take place on Saturday: the men start at 9.00 (+1 hour in Italy), and from 12.00 it will be the women’s turn; Sunday from 9.00 4×1.5 km relay race.

BLUE BLUE IN EGYPT. Gregorio Paltrinieri (Fiamme Oro/Cupernuoto), Domenico Acerenza (Fiamme Oro/SS Napoli), Arianna Bridi (Army/Trento Nuoto), Marcello Guidi (Fiamme Oro/RN Cagliari), Dario Verani Army/Livorno Aquatics). The technical staff, in addition to the technical coordinator Stefano Rubaudo, includes technical specialists Fabrizio Antonelli, Fabio Venturini, Franco Fanella, Andrea Volpini.

WORLD CUP TOUR. The five stages will open in Soma Bay in Egypt on March 23 and 24 and close in Eilat, Israel (date yet to be determined). The second stage of the circuit will take place in Italy, in Golfo Aranci, on May 25 and 26. In 2023, the World Championship was won by Hungarian Christoph Rasovsky, second place was taken by Marcello Guidi with a score of only two hundred and fifty points, and among women – German Leonie Beck. In 2022, the world championship was won by Gregorio Paltrinieri and Brazilian Ana Marcela Cunha; The last Italian woman to win the course was Rachelle Bruni in 2019. In 2021, Hungarian Kristof Razovsky won, and in the condominium were Ana Marcela Cunha and Frenchwoman Oceane Cassignol. The 2020 FIFA World Cup was canceled after the first leg in Doha in February due to Covid.

PRIZE MONEY. As always, a prize fund is expected at the World Championships: the winners of the stages will receive $3,500, the second – 3,000, the third – 2,500 and then up to the eighth – $650; Instead, $5,000 for the winning relay teams. $50,000 is the prize fund for swimmers who win the general classification.

Photo by Andrea Masini DBM Deepbluemedia