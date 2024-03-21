Fiumicino, March 21, 2024 – On March 24, 2024, on the occasion of Palm Sunday, a procession organized by the parish of San Benedetto Abate will take place in Leonardo Park.

To carry out this religious event, in derogation from the prohibitions, the following temporary traffic rules will be established for all vehicles, including those with special permits:

Closing of traffic along Via Stockholma, Via Oslo, Via Varsavia, Via Stockholma, Via Portuense, Viale del Caravaggio and Via del Perugino until the entrance to the Church of San Benedetto Abate, including all streets crossing the route, limited passage of the faithful from 10.00 to 11.30 March 24, 2024 and in any case until the end of the procession.

