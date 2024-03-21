Tester Day is scheduled from Saturday 6th to Monday 8th April and from Friday 12th to Sunday 14th April. The event will take place at Castello di Paderna (PC) and will give all of you the opportunity to try more than one motorbike of every brand and engine capacity divided into categories: Adventure, All Terrain, Classic, Crossover, Globetrotter, Sport Tourer, Streetfighter and Super Naked.

A different route is dedicated to each category, specific to enjoying the motorbikes to the fullest: so, for example, the Streetfighters will have a feast of curves, while with the Classics the tour will be tastier. Each group will be led by a qualified guide and followed by a “broom” to ensure maximum safety.

There are three time slots available for each category and on each day, from 9.30 to 12.00, from 1.00 to 3.30 and from 4.30 to 7.00 (in order to respect the timetable it is necessary to be on site at least one hour before the start of your tour).

SIGN UP FOR THE PADERNA TESTER DAY