I grew up in Rosendal, where it could sometimes stink when crowds of trucks came to unload sugar beets at the local sugar factory. I don’t know anything better than the fact that sugar comes from sugar beets.

While on holiday in Morocco, I see a street vendor selling some green bamboo sticks that are put through a press and juice comes out. For the equivalent of one euro I get a yellowish, sickly sweet drink. When I asked if he could have added sugar to it, he replied with a big smile, “No.”

Readers are the authors of this column. Ije is a personal experience or anecdote, in a maximum of 120 words. Send via ik@nrc.nl

Share Write to the editor