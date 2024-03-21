Boom in permanent contracts

In December 2023, there was an increase in permanent employment positions of 1,099,000 units compared to December 2019. This was revealed by the INPS in the precarious work observatory, explaining that the increase in other types of contracts, again in the same four-year period, was equal to 497,000 units.

Overall, the additional jobs were 1,595,265. As reported by Ansa, employment growth was driven with greater intensity in the North of the country by permanent contracts: for the period 2019-2023 the share of stable contracts is equal to 73% of total contracts with 540,568 out of a total of 740,041 in the area.