The animal was sitting on the wall of the landing. It was ten o’clock in the evening, I was getting ready to go to bed. My heart was racing before I knew for sure that it was indeed an animal. I wonder if a mouse can climb walls? And if it was a mouse – it was a furry lump the size of a child’s palm – where was its tail?

I am not afraid of animals, spiders and insects. But in the half hour that followed this discovery, four basic emotions emerged one after another. Are you afraid – can he fly, bite, transmit terrible diseases, is this really the only one? Angry because Roel wasn’t there to solve the problem. Sad for the same reason. And after I released the bat (and it was like that) with a large tea mug on top and thick cardboard below, trembling with horror, joy appeared. Because I solved it myself, and it’s a good story for breakfast.

It took me a long time to fall asleep.

The next day, one of my brothers, who lives three hundred meters away, said: “You could have called me, right?”

After the death of a loved one, I am regularly asked if I have a network of people around me who are helping me. Yes, I have. The problem is that I really don’t know how to feel about this network. With every practical problem, every mental breakdown and every logistical conundrum with my children, I wonder: do I really need help with this or can I handle this on my own?

I can usually do this myself. My psychologist does not agree with this, we often talk about this.

Retreat

It is a well-known fact that people offer a lot of help after a major event. Bags of food are hung on the front door, and the children are taken home after the date as a matter of course. But unlike a broken ankle that can be removed from a cast in six weeks, this need for help has no end date. Over time, a small, permanent group of relatives and friends remains. And even asking them for help is not at all self-evident for me. Why is this so difficult? And how and why do they support it? Does this also provide something or is it mostly an additional task?

I find the most comfortable support is one that I don’t have to ask for myself and that I estimate requires relatively little sacrifice on the part of the other person. The hockey coach who picks up my daughter every Saturday and brings her home after the game. A good friend from next door who comes to hang streamers and balloons the night before each child’s birthday.

Illustrations by Bente Blom

It becomes more difficult to offer help, but I think I take up a lot of space in other people’s lives. My mom, who slept in my daughter’s loft bed one night every week for over a year and a half, littered it with stuffed animals. Neighbors who watch my kids every Sunday morning so I can run. A retired after-school care teacher who leaves all Tuesday afternoons free in case I need a babysitter (and who doesn’t want any compensation for it). Friends who drive around to bring treats for the birthday boy or spend Saturdays working around the house while I take the kids to hockey, swim lessons, scouting, shopping and other household chores.

I find the hardest thing to do is to ask for help on your own. I usually let it go. And it’s still almost unthinkable that I would ask for help to do something fun myself. Now I know that this is not the best or easiest survival strategy. And yet I can hardly change it.

The importance of peer support after a traumatic event is the theme of the non-fiction book Can I Stay With You, published this month? Elisa van E. She specializes in trauma, works as a clinical psychologist at the Reinier van Arkel Medical Center in ‘s-Hertogenbosch and is a special professor at Radboud University Nijmegen. Wang Yi: “When you need support or help, you feel vulnerable. Vulnerability means you feel like you can be easily hurt. Your normal strength and your normal defense are not here. Therefore, withdrawing into oneself and not reaching out directly to others is a defense mechanism.”

It seems strange that you would have to defend yourself from the people closest to you. But, she says, especially when you’re vulnerable, everything hits you really hard. People close to you may also say or do things that may not even be critical or harsh, but may feel that way.

I think of a dear friend who, at a time when I was struggling both practically and mentally, advised me to take more time for myself. She thought I shouldn’t undermine myself because it made me less strong and resilient. I heard: this has gone on long enough, now let’s have some fun again. My psychologist, with whom I discussed this, said: no, this is love and care.

According to this: Asking for help is also difficult because you may not be the person you want to be for your loved ones, and the person you have always been before. Elisa van Ee: “You disappoint yourself because you cannot meet your own expectations, and you are afraid that you will disappoint others. You feel less than you would like and that you are failing. It may also make you feel guilty or ashamed. These are very strong emotions that can be felt upon contact. So intense that many people choose to avoid them.”

Reciprocity

Indeed, I am uncomfortable admitting my vulnerability in front of people around me. And it’s difficult for me to take up time from them, knowing that they also have a busy life. But on the other hand, I also get satisfaction from feeling confident in my abilities. A bat that I put outside with my own hands. A bicycle tire that I learned how to fix after studying a YouTube video. Van Ee: “Then your definition of self-reliance is: I can do it myself, and therefore I must do it myself. But self-reliance also means asking for help at the right time. In my practice, I see people getting overwhelmed because they want to solve their problems themselves.”

In the last months of Roel’s life, I discovered that I could expand my capabilities far. Every time I thought I really couldn’t handle it anymore, I finally could. In an emergency, says Elisa van Ee, people do what is necessary at the moment and what helps. But when this emergency becomes long-term, they often continue in the same spirit. “And then it becomes burdensome. It is helpful to regularly ask yourself how your stress is going and what you are going through. Is he still in balance? Deciding whether to repair your bike tire yourself or ask a neighbor for help depends on the amount of stress you’re currently experiencing. One moment you might be able to do it yourself, and the next you can’t.”

Moreover, the longer the situation continues, the more difficult it is to ask for support. In my case: as the date of Roel’s death moves even further into the past. The lives of family and friends also continue. They get a new, responsible job or relationship problems, they have a child who requires special attention, they become pregnant, they move or do renovations. How long can you expect people to continue to offer their help? Van Ee: “Yes, you see that support is crumbling over time. This is a sad fact and not easy to resolve.”

But she thinks it’s unfair that my friendships seem unequal and imbalanced because I need help more often than the people around me. In her book, she refers to the philosopher Hannah Arendt (1906-1975), who argued that man as an individual is alone. This loneliness can only be overcome through the relationships he has. Wang Yi: “You see life by sharing it with others and looking at it from different points of view. Every perspective is enriching, especially that of someone who has experienced a traumatic event. Not only are you asking others for something, you also have something to offer them. There’s a lot to learn from a friend who’s going through a tough time.”

Elisa van Ee also argues that we should consider reciprocity more in the context of community than in one-to-one relationships. “We all have moments in life when we need help. There will also come a time when you can be close to someone else.” Don’t forget, she says, that for many people, helping others also gives meaning to life. “And don’t forget that people want to be around you because they love you or your children or feel a connection to your deceased partner.”

It’s okay to refuse

“There are so many people who have gone through difficult experiences,” says Wang Yi, and we all find it very difficult to cope with them. The logical (and difficult) solution: talk. For the helping party, this means asking what the other person needs. “Sometimes we don’t do anything because of uncertainty. But don’t think: I don’t know, there must be someone else.” In her book, she calls this the bystander effect. “And don’t assume the other person knows he or she can call you. Because then nothing will happen.”

And I need to learn to accept help better. Wang Yi: “Tell your friends how it helps you that they come to your house sometimes on Saturdays, and tell your neighbors how good it is for you that you can run every Sunday morning thanks to their help with babysitting. Also tell them that you feel like you are burdening them with this. If you check this, the tension you feel may disappear.”

Illustrations by Bente Blom

What if they don’t dare say that it’s stressful for them? “It’s also okay to ask for help and then refuse it if you think the other person is feeling confused or is doing it because they think you’re sad. But when you consider that most support declines quite quickly, it might not be that difficult for people to stop helping.”

This is exciting, but I decide to ask my neighbor Marjol questions about this. Four years ago we both moved to this street, opposite each other. She is with her husband Michel and three (older) daughters, I am with Roel and our three children. We clicked from the very beginning. “I immediately notice that it affects me,” she says when I ask why they take care of my children every Sunday morning. “The help seems logical, pleasant and really interesting. I think it’s great when they show up at my door in the morning with landing nets and high expectations because they’ve decided they want to go fishing with us in a little pond in the woods. It enriches our lives and makes us feel good.”

I’m asking if you feel like you’re sacrificing your mornings off? “Not as a victim,” she says, “but we have to take it into account. And sometimes I’m very pleased when it’s done again and I can continue my own program. But the feeling that we are helping you and that we are also having fun easily outweighs that.”

Series “Life after his death”



A year after the death of her lover, the father of her three young children, NRC editor Anne Domen wonders how life should and can continue.

