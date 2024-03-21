It is the fine print, the subtle ifs and buts, that characterize the Dutch team’s uncertainty. “When we finish, we will have a very good team that will be difficult to beat,” national team coach Ronald Koeman said Monday when asked about his team’s current position after a confusing international year riddled with injuries.

“What I’ve seen from time to time in the last matches is again his unpredictability, his quick departure,” he said of Memphis Depay, the striker who returned to Zeist this week after a year away.

“In terms of individual qualities, there are countries that have something more attacking,” he said when asked if he considered the Netherlands, sixth in the FIFA rankings, to be a world-class team.

In his second spell as national team coach, hope is Koeman’s guiding principle. We’re always looking forward to playmaker Frenkie de Jong, who played just four of ten international matches last year and is now out again with an ankle injury.

Fingers crossed that Memphis Depay will now remain intact for a longer period of time, after a year in which he played just two international matches.

We’ll have to wait for Brian Brobbey, a striker with plenty of potential who only played half an hour for Holland and is now sidelined with a hamstring injury.

We should be wary of the revival of the once dynamic Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, who now works for a club in the sub-top of Saudi Arabia.

Two problems

This is how the Dutch start the new international year with the shortcomings where they left off in 2023. They will train in Amsterdam against Scotland this Friday and in Frankfurt against Germany next Tuesday. This is a prelude to next summer’s European Football Championship in Germany, where the Dutch team will play their first match on June 16.

Becoming European champion is “the goal,” Koeman said modestly this week, aware of the individual class among the top nations.

The idea was that this March period could give him more information on two important issues. Who makes the best pairing with key player De Jong in midfield? And do Brobbey or Joshua Zirkzee, both 22 and on the rise, have what it takes to become Holland’s centre-forward? All three are missing. Establishing patterns, strengthening mutual coordination, building trust, getting to know each other better is impossible.

Although the outlines should become visible during this period in view of qualifying for the European Championships, the deadline is June 7. Koeman calls this international match an “exam” for many. At the beginning of June, when the Dutch national team plays training matches against Canada and Iceland in Rotterdam shortly before the European Championships, he must be absent. He then wants to “focus solely” on the European Championship team he has in mind. There is no more room for experimentation.

Midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum spoke to the press on Tuesday at the Zeist training ground. Photo by Robin van Lonhuysen/ANP

Still now. The main test was Wijnaldum. He has not been selected for the last three international matches, his status in the Dutch national team diminished by his departure to Saudi Arabia. Koeman kept the door ajar. He is committed to the 33-year-old midfielder, who contributed greatly with his assists and goals in his first spell as national team coach (2018-2020). Moreover, he was previously a vice-captain.

It’s amazing that Koeman speaks in the past tense when talking about Wijnaldum’s qualities. Until a few years ago it was good running ability, depth and efficiency, often in fluid partnership with centre-forward Depay. Koeman could use a dynamic attacking midfielder like Wijnaldum. Now he has mostly midfielders who like to possess the ball. “He’s always had that depth, now I want to see if that’s still the case.”

“Best Form”

Wijnaldum said this week he was disappointed not to be selected in the autumn. In two practice matches he must show whether he deserves a place in the selection for the European Championship. According to Koeman, his data, such as the number of sprints and kilometers covered, in Saudi Arabia is “very close” to what he showed during his good years with the Dutch national team. “Gini is in good shape, all the statistics confirm this,” Koeman said on Thursday.

Memphis Depay, who was regularly absent due to physical setbacks after suffering a cruciate ligament injury at the end of 2019, is also in good shape. He is back in action for Atlético Madrid, having scored an important goal last week in the eighth Champions League final against Internazionale. “He is reaching his best form,” says Koeman. “He’s not there yet, he hasn’t played enough for this in the last period.”

He recently visited Depay in Madrid, Koeman told ESPN. We talked about the European Championship, selection, Depay’s role. Koeman is not only a striker, but also sees a free role for Depay on the left flank. The condition is that it must be “in excellent shape”, only then will it have “added value”.

Depay has rarely played full matches in recent years. This is why Koeman is careful with the striker due to the risk of overload. “Memphis believes that he can always do a lot,” says Koeman. “We have to be careful when he gets tired, especially in the closing stages of the match.”

This shows the vulnerability of the Dutch team on the way to the European Championship. Yet Koeman, who turned 61 on Thursday with cake at Zeist, remains optimistic. With reservations: “If all the attackers are healthy, then we have a lot of quality.”

New injuries De Vrij and Hartman withdraw from the Dutch national team



Defenders Stefan de Vrij and Kilindshi Hartman are out of the Netherlands squad due to injury. De Vrij returned to his club Internazionale in Milan for further investigation. They will miss training matches against Scotland (Friday) and Germany (Tuesday).

De Vrij was injured during training. Feyenoord player Hartmann had complaints after his club’s match against Heerenveen last Sunday. Initially, he was going to stay in the group, but the match with Germany is now too early. Brian Brobbey withdrew Monday with a hamstring injury.

National team coach Ronald Koeman does not call for replacements, so the squad included 23 players.

