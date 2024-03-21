The Gerolamo Theater in Milan is preparing to welcome ‘Di tanto palpiti’, an evening dedicated to the beauty of dance and the emotion of music, with the special presence of the star, the étoile of the Teatro alla Scala in Milan, Luciana Savignano . The show will be held tomorrow evening at 8pm. Savignano, a famous dancer, will bring her art and her profound understanding of dance to the stage. She is a daughter of art, she began her career at a very young age, and then established herself as one of the greatest dancers on the international scene. Her talent and passion will transform the stage into a magical place, where the soul expresses itself through movement.

The protagonist and ‘soul’ of the evening is ‘Madame Cecchetti’, the incarnation of the Russian dance teacher par excellence, who evokes, in the feminine form, the great dancer and teacher who lived between the nineteenth and twentieth centuries, Enrico Cecchetti, father of a real classical dance method. ‘Madame Cecchetti’ will also talk to us about music, reading pages from the diary of her husband, a great conductor.

The show will present the sound of Astor Piazzolla’s tango. A world-famous Argentine composer, he revolutionized the tango genre, bringing it to new heights of expression and emotion. All the artists involved in the show come from the Teatro alla Scala in Milan. Maddalena Cicogna, former dancer of the Scala ballet company, will bring the freshness of her young students from Studio DY&G.