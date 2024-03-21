Nurses’ salaries, De Palma (Nursing Up): “So our professionals will flee abroad. Politics proves incompetent, now act”

Not only primroses and hyacinths, with spring the contracts of healthcare personnel also flourish. With the debut of the new season, the sector made up of nurses, laboratory technicians and administrative employees will sit at the negotiating table for the renewal of the national contract.

The renewal will affect almost 600 thousand employees, of which over half are part of the nursing staff alone. And according to the very first estimates from Aran, the agency that sits at the negotiating table with the government, the increase for nurses should be around an average of 156 euros. But what doesn’t satisfy the category is not so much the figure. Rather, the fact that it is only an average. This is explained by Antonio De Palma – President of the Italian nurses’ union Nursing Up – who, when interviewed by Affaritaliani.it, appears far from satisfied.

“Nothing is decided yet. The figure that emerged is nothing more than ‘the chicken average’, almost always light years away from the money that the operator will actually see added to his paycheck. Also because, being only an average, there are those who will get a thousand euros more and those who will only get 20”, thunders De Palma. “But there is an even more radical problem,” she continues.

“Out of a total of approximately 1.5 billion euros, from the moment in which an important part of those resources is, by authority, attributed to one another, this does not allow the unions to enhance the well-differentiated working personalities within the contract “, explains. “This type of decision has found us at a table to discuss only crumbs. In fact, we are talking about around 500 million euros to be allocated to increases plus some specific resources”, says the union president.

But despite this, something seems to have changed. “For the first time a balanced policy act has been adopted”, explains the trade unionist. “On the one hand, it seems that the serious problem of staff shortages has finally been understood, while on the other we are understanding the reason: that is, the conditions of this type of profession are no longer on a human scale,” continues De Palma. “If we massacre these people in the field,” he continues, “making them do harrowing double lathes and taking away their right to have a private life, it is clear that these professionals will leave at the first opportunity.”

“Returning to the contract”, says the number one of Nursing Up, “the resources are what they are. But the policy document had the courage to accept some of our requests: namely the valorisation of the specific nursing allowance and that for other healthcare professionals. Nurses and other professionals have, in fact, different allowances,” she explains.

“Not only that”, De Palma is keen to specify. “We asked to create conditions to increase the compensation for basic tasks, which are finally those intended for all healthcare professionals and not just a select few (those who do internal competitions, for example)”. But there are also some significant objections. “In the document received, Aran is asked to review and increase the limit of ‘ready availability’ per month that can be requested from the staff,” says De Palma.

In summary, seven times a month, the company can ask its employee to go to the workplace even outside the hours established by his contract. “We will never agree to increase this limit”, thunders the President of Nursing Up. “The limits on ready availability are made precisely to protect the safety of the professional and the patient himself. Receiving care from an exhausted operator, exhausted by an exorbitant amount of working hours, does not even guarantee the minimum assistance requirements”.

But that is not all. “We also need to work on those rules that oppress the professionalism and operations of professionals, such as the canteen,” she explains. “Shift workers have problems accessing the canteen,” she continues, “because there is a contractual provision that is misinterpreted by the authorities. If those who work shifts don’t even have the guarantee of being able to eat, a service that you instead offer to those who don’t, it’s clear that at the very least a disaffection will be created, and as soon as the first private company arrives with the service offered, that person will definitely leave,” says De Palma.

Then there is the issue of non-EU nurses. “Today, in Italy, we work through a rule adopted during the Covid pandemic which allows those who have a qualification recognized in their country of origin to operate in Italy, without however guaranteeing that they possess the standards corresponding to those for being able to work in Europe,” he explains. “People often arrive who are not able to speak Italian”, he continues, “and our regions also organize one-month courses to learn the language, but they are nowhere near enough to absorb a totally foreign technical jargon”.

Then, as De Palma explains to us, a real “paradox”, as he defines it, has been occurring for some time. “Nurses who have arrived from abroad, very often, within two years, already begin to look around. Italy is just a springboard to go to other European countries,” he reveals. “Then”, he continues, “after receiving training from us, they go to Switzerland, for example, to ask for employment”.

And the president of the nurses’ union has clear ideas about who to point the finger at. “Our politicians demonstrate that they are incompetent. We must decide to valorise our nurses, or we will continue to have foreign staff who often don’t even speak our language and, sometimes, can represent a burden”, he thunders. “Some health workers sometimes have to take on the special attention of unfamiliar colleagues who cannot speak the language and who have no skills, thus wasting precious time”.

“Politics”, he concludes, “does not understand that we must not bring in people from abroad, but we must make the healthcare profession attractive by concretely valorising it, both economically and operationally. Our sanitary ware is an excellence in the world. It’s a shame to train nurses and then hand them over to other countries that treat them better. Let politics act”, concludes Antonio De Palma finally.