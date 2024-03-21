The State Attorney General’s Office was investigating a multiple homicide in the municipality of Pesquería, north of the metropolitan area, after several lifeless bodies were located inside a burned-out truck and meters later more lifeless bodies were found.

Preliminary reports indicate that the discovery was made on the road to Ojo de Agua, in the aforementioned municipality, once ministerial agents and experts from the Institute of Criminalistics and Expert Services of the Prosecutor’s Office went to the aforementioned place, in response to a report that was received at the radio station of the autonomous institution.

The report revealed the presence of a suspicious vehicle, which was burned out, and a corpse was apparently observed inside.

Subsequently, when the information that was initially received at 6:30 p.m. was updated, it was mentioned that several lifeless bodies were observed inside a Honda Odyssey truck, and meters later there were more human remains.

At the site there was a large mobilization of ministerial agents and other security forces, the Institute of Criminalistics and Expert Services, Agents of the Public Ministry and personnel of the Forensic Medical Service among others.

At the moment the total number of bodies located is unknown, while investigations and other procedures related to the case are carried out.

MV

