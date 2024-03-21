Proximity Police from the municipality of Apodaca, Nuevo León, located Debanhi Jael Chihuahua Vela alive, a 16-year-old girl who had been reported missing since last February 25.

The teenager was being searched by her family because her whereabouts were unknown since she left the Nuevo Amanecer neighborhood in the aforementioned municipality, which is located north of the metropolitan area.

The elements of the Secretariat of Public Security and Roads of Apodaca took on the task of carrying out the search in various sectors of the municipality, and after carrying out investigation and search tasks, on Wednesday afternoon, the preventive agents of The Proximity Police located the young woman when she was walking on the public road in the Mujeres Ilustres de Apodaca neighborhood.

Once they interviewed her, and upon verifying that she was Debanhi Jael, they took her to the Municipal System for the Protection of the Rights of Girls, Boys and Adolescents of Apodaca (SIPINNA).

With the location of Debahi Jael, the Apodaca Police have resolved the third case of missing women in the municipality and all three are alive, reported the municipal administration.

