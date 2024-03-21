loading…

North Korea successfully tested a hypersonic missile engine, which threatened the United States and its allies. Photo/KCNA via REUTERS

SEOUL – North Korea (North Korea) successfully tested a medium-range hypersonic missile engine. Pyongyang’s success has made the United States (US) and its allies; South Korea and Japan, threatened.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un directly supervised a test conducted by the North Korean Missile Administration at the Sohae Satellite Launch Site in the country’s northwest on Tuesday.

“The land jet tested a solid fuel engine for a new type of medium-range hypersonic missile, which is of other strategic value,” wrote North Korean state media, KCNA, in its report, Thursday (21/3/2024).

“The military strategic value of this weapon system is valued as being as important as that of ICBMs,” said Kim Jong-un, referring to intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Kim also said the test had helped confirm the completion schedule for the new missile system, without providing further details.

Pyongyang said late last year that it had conducted a series of ground tests of a new type of solid fuel engine for an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM).

North Korea’s latest announcement came a day after Pyongyang said Kim Jong-un oversaw a firing drill involving several super-large rocket launchers, with an emphasis on “perfect readiness to raze the enemy’s capital”.

Hypersonic missiles travel at at least Mach 5 or five times the speed of sound and can maneuver mid-flight, making them more difficult to track and intercept.

Depending on the design, the weapon can carry both conventional and nuclear warheads.