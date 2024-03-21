This Wednesday, Venezuelan authorities linked opposition activist María Corina Machado with plans for “destabilizing actions” ahead of the presidential elections on July 28, and arrested two of her closest collaborators.

The attorney general, Tarek William Saab, did not specify, however, if there are any judicial measures in particular against the opposition leader, a favorite in the polls, but disqualified from holding public office for 15 years, who reacted by denouncing a “brutal repression” against her campaign team.

“Everything, absolutely everything that the prosecutor of terror, the impudent ministry, said is false. “Everything is a lie,” Machado said at a press conference. “The regime wants to close the path to change (…), they know they are defeated, because there is no way they can win an election against us,” he added.

Saab announced the arrest of Henry Alviárez and Dignora Hernández, national leaders of Machado’s political organization, Vente Venezuela, accusing them of planning “destabilizing actions” in protests to “force” Machado’s authorization to confront President Nicolás Maduro, who aspires to a third six-year term and this Wednesday he accepted the support of allies of the ruling party for his candidacy in a political event.

“The mission” was “to generate destabilization in the country, to agglomerate the masses using union and student unions to encourage a military wing” in favor of an uprising, Saab said in a statement to journalists, in which he recalled other conspiracies and plans. of assassinations denounced by Chavismo.

The United States called the arrests “arbitrary.”

Our route is electoral

Seven collaborators of Machado have been arrested in recent days and the Public Ministry has issued another seven arrest warrants, one of which targets Magalli Meda, the former deputy’s right-hand woman and considered as an alternative to be nominated in her place. The Prosecutor’s Office also requested the arrest of retired general Oswaldo Bracho.

Washington and the European Union have asked to lift the disqualification against Machado, who swept the primaries of the main opposition alliance.

And Barbados?

Breach. Despite the Barbados Agreement, signed by the Maduro Government and the opposition to review the disqualification of opposition leaders, the Supreme Court insisted on the dismissal of Machado, after he won the primaries.