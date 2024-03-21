Madama Butterfly, a film directed by Moshe Leiser and Patrice Caurier, reproduces the work of Puccini’s genius at the cinema, under the theatrical direction of Kevin John Edusei with the Royal Opera House Orchestra, on the occasion of the celebration of 100 years since the death of Maestro, which took place in 1924.

The opera is inspired by nineteenth-century Japan and offers a moving and heartbreaking story, thanks to the singing power of soprano Asmik Grigoria, who plays the protagonist, Cio-Cio-San.

The work is based on the play of the same name written by David Belasco, in turn based on the 1898 story by John Luther Long and is set at the beginning of the 20th century in Nagasaki, where the American officer Benjamin Franklin Pinkerton gets married to a a very young local girl, Cio Cio-san, whose name means Madama Butterfly (hence the title of the work). Cio Cio-san is getting married because, after the suicide of her father, she was forced to become a geisha and she hopes that her marriage can free her from this condition; Pinkerton, on the other hand, marries out of a simple spirit of adventure, knowing that, according to local customs, he has the right to abandon his wife even after just one month of marriage.

During the ceremony, however, Cio Cio-san’s bonze uncle bursts in and disinherits his niece because, in order to marry Pinkerton, she not only renounced her legitimate name, but also Buddhism in favor of Christianity. The girl still decides to abandon her family to bond with the American. Shortly after the wedding, Pinkerton returns to the United States, leaving his wife with the sole company of a servant. Even though three years have passed since he abandoned her, the house is falling apart and the sum of money left by the man is almost finished, Cio Cio-san is convinced by the strong love she feels for him that her husband will return…

Being still one of the best-known Italian operas in the world today, Madama Butterfly brings back to the stage Puccini’s fascination with the East and that environment which at the time was defined as “exotic”, which led him to study the melodies with dedication traditional Japanese before composing this opera as well as the Chinese ones for Turandot.