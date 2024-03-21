Kia today unveiled exterior and interior design images of the new generation K4 compact sedan. Contrary to expectations, the model will not be electric, but will adopt thermal, petrol and hybrid engines, both full and plug-in hybrid. In the Kia range, the K4 will replace the Ceed.

The lines of the vehicle feature a futuristic design, inspired by Kia’s “Opposites United” design philosophy, which is reflected in the “Power to Progress” pillar. The external lines confirm the brand’s commitment to designing increasingly stimulating, innovative and aesthetically advanced mobility solutions.

New Kia K4

The Kia K4 is a fastback sedan characterized by a modern and unique design, developed by the Kia team using a mode called “Twist Logic”, which combines square profiles in a seemingly illogical sequence.

Kia K4 lateral

From the front, the K4 features vertical headlights that amplify the imposing and confident appearance, with Daytime Running Light (DRL) projectors that emphasize the vehicle’s sophisticated appeal, complemented by horizontal chrome profiles. Constellation-inspired “star map” lighting technology offers a new interpretation of Kia’s iconic Tiger Face.

At the rear, the vertical headlights accentuate the sense of strength and dynamism, vertically cutting the sleek silhouette of the vehicle towards a large and technical bumper, completed by an integrated spoiler that contributes to the impactful graphic design.

Kia’s Opposites United design philosophy also informs the K4’s cabin. The interior of the K4 clearly separates the space reserved for the driver from that for passengers, with a graphic division distinguishing the two areas.

The interior designers have created an interior that balances the feeling of habitability with functionality and practicality. The technical elements for the driver are integrated with those dedicated to passenger comfort.

Kia K4 cockpit dashboard

The K4’s sophisticated cabin features a variety of interior lighting options, while the dashboard is dominated by a large central screen and an elegant console that emphasizes the division between the driver’s and passenger’s spaces. Buttons and controls are kept to a minimum, with essential functions integrated into an elegant design for intuitive interaction.

Engines

From a technical point of view, the Kia K4 is available with two main engines depending on the market: a 1.6 turbo petrol engine with 204 HP and the 1.5 mild hybrid with 160 HP. Additionally, a full hybrid or plug-in option is also likely to be available.

Kia K4 rear 3/4

Prezzo

The price of the Kia K4 will probably be around 50,000 euros. The arrival on the market is scheduled for 2024, with the world premiere scheduled for March 27, 2024 at the New York Motor Show.

Photo Kia K4

