The International Criminal Court believes Russian President Vladimir Putin will stand trial for alleged war crimes in Ukraine. Photo/REUTERS

DEN HAAG – The new President of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Tomoko Akane, is confident that Russian President Vladimir Putin will be tried for war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine.

Akane, who is from Japan, expressed her belief in an interview with Kyodo News.

“Heaven’s vengeance is slow but sure,” Akane said about the possibility of Putin being tried, as reported by the Jerusalem Post, Thursday (21/3/2024).

The ICC announced 67-year-old Akane as the newly elected ICC president earlier this month, who will serve from 2024 to 2027.

Akane was elected along with ICC First Vice President, Judge Rosario Salvatore Aitala, from Italy, and ICC Second Vice President, Judge Reine Alapini-Gansau from Benin.

The Japanese media report said Russia is unlikely to hand over Putin, but believes the Russian president could be arrested if he enters any ICC state.

“As long as there is evidence and it is necessary, we must issue (an arrest warrant) no matter the circumstances or political background,” Akane said when responding to Russia’s reaction to the decision.

Earlier this month, the ICC issued arrest warrants for two top Russian military officials. The officials were targeted after accusations that they attacked Ukraine’s electricity infrastructure and other civilian objects.

Despite having issued an arrest warrant, Akane admitted that the ICC had failed to make any arrests over the past two years.

“There are many cases that require a response,” he said.

(but)