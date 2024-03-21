Honda presents the new CB125R 2024. The bike maintains the same technical basis as the previous version, but receives a new 5″ color TFT display and a new handlebar control block.

The characteristics of the 15 HP twin-cam 4-valve engine – now Euro5+ approved – and the chassis, with 41mm Showa SFF-BP fork, have been confirmed. The ABS is equipped with an inertial platform to prevent the rear wheel from lifting.

Four new colors (‘Pearl Cool White’, ‘Reef Sea Blue’, ‘Pearl Splendor Red’ and ‘Matt Cynos Gray’) for the 2024 CB125R, produced in Honda’s Italian factory in Atessa (CH), Abruzzo.

