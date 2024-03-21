Fiat is bringing the Multipla name back to its range following the success of the 600. By the end of next year, we will see the return of the new Fiat Multipla, based on the Stellantis smart car platform. This new model will be the second after the new Panda family and will present itself as an electric SUV, also offering a hybrid variant.

New Fiat Multipla, Panda Multipla?

The new Fiat Multipla will make its debut as an SUV approximately 4.4 meters long, to compete with models such as the Dacia Duster, the Bigster and the Nissan Qashqai. The new Fiat Multipla will be an SUV and has already been revealed in concept form under the name “Giga-Panda”. It could also be called Multiple Panda.

There will be no shortage of thermal versions, especially hybrid ones with the Stellantis 1.2 PureTech hybrid engine with 100 HP at 48 Volts as well as obviously the electric one.

It will be a model designed for Europe and other markets such as South America, and will share many features with the future Citroën C3 Aircross and Opel Frontera, with the latter returning as the Multipla.

Fiat Concept SUV, Giga-Panda

Although it inherits only a few design elements from the old Multipla, the new Multipla will take the place of the Fiat Tipo as the latter is set to exit the scene by the end of next year.

The first definitive images of the new Multipla could arrive by the end of 2024, while at the moment there is only a rendering of a concept that previews its possible forms.

Price, how much will the Multipla cost

The price of the future electric Fiat Multipla will probably be around 35,000 euros. The cost will drop by around 10,000 euros, positioning itself at around 25,000 euros, if the hybrid version is considered instead.

Fiat Multipla from 1998 to 2010

The Fiat Multipla was a compact minivan produced from 1998 to 2010. It took up, in its name and partly also in its design philosophy, the ancestor of the same name produced from 1956 to 1967. The first Multipla series was anticipated in 1996 by a concept car of the same name and was exhibited in its definitive version in 1997 at the Frankfurt International Motor Show, to be marketed in January 1998.

Fiat Multipla first series

The car was based on a Space Frame chassis made of sheet steel and was equipped with six individual and equal seats, arranged in two rows, as well as a large trunk. It introduced innovative natural gas and methane versions, as well as petrol and diesel engines. The Multipla underwent a restyling in 2001, with the introduction of new bumpers and a common-rail diesel engine. Production of the first generation ended in 2003, with its presence in the price lists until the first months of 2004.

The Multipla achieved mixed results in the EuroNCAP crash tests in 2001. It was assembled in Mirafiori for the petrol and diesel versions and in Arese for the natural gas ones.

Fiat Multipla second series

The second series was presented in 2004 with mainly aesthetic changes, including the elimination of the controversial “step”, and new engine options. In 2006, a new aesthetic update was introduced and new versions and trim levels were proposed, including the Multiporta, designed for the Turin 2006 Winter Olympic Games. In reality, the Multipla name had been used by Fiat on the Fiat 600 Multipla, the family version of the Fiat 600.

Fiat 600 Multipla from 1965