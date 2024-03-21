Veronica Peparini gives birth to her twins and writes a dedication that moves social media

Veronica Peparini has become a mother again, as she gave birth to two splendid twins at the age of 53. The woman therefore decided to give some splendid words to all those mothers who want to dedicate themselves to the world of motherhood.

Andreas Muller and Veronica Peparini

Let’s find out together what the sweet dance teacher’s words were

Veronica Peparini is a mother again: Penelope and Ginevra are born

A few days ago Veronica Peparini and Andreas Muller experienced the greatest joy that a couple can experience. The two have in fact become parents of two beautiful little girls, little Penelope and Ginevra.

This is not the first motherhood for Veronica Peparini, a 53-year-old dance teacher who is already the mother of two children born from a previous relationship. However, the same cannot be said of Andreas Muller, who experienced the joys of fatherhood for the first time.

Veronica’s pregnancy certainly wasn’t the easiest, as the woman got pregnant at 52 years old. Difficulties emerged from the first moments following the conception of the twins. This is because it was a monochorionic pregnancy, meaning the babies were in a single sac and one of the two was a blood donor to the other.

Luckily the doctors intervened promptly and in the end every difficulty was defeated allowing the parents to embrace these two wonders. Based on what happened, the former Amici coach decided to say some special words to all those who find themselves in delicate situations.

Veronica Peparini and the social dedication that moves followers

A few days after giving birth, Veronica Peparini decided to return to social media to leave a dedication to all those who want to make a dream come true in their life. The dancer’s words found substance on Instagram.

I am a mother of four children and it is an immense joy. I am therefore excited and happy for Andreas and our families. I hope to give strength and courage, to be an example for many women who wish to become mothers without being afraid of anything or anyone. I never thought that I would be brave and strong and that life could give me so much.

Guinevere and Penelope

The words arise from the fact that Peparini became a mother very late and, usually, all women who make this choice are strongly criticized by society. Here is proof that there are no limits to motherhood, but that this desire can warm the hearts of those who feel the need to become a mother even at 50.