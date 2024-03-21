Vault.fm arrives against streaming platforms and TikTok, guilty of paying too little for music, devaluing the work of artists. Announcing the launch is the English singer and producer, James Blake, one of the artists who – more than anyone else – is fighting to redefine the way in which music is distributed and appreciated. This new platform promises to revolutionize the relationship between artists and fans, allowing artists to upload unreleased music and set a monthly fee for access to exclusive content, thus offering a fairer, intermediary-free alternative. It all stems from an outburst by Blake on X a few weeks ago against the miserable royalties offered by streaming platforms and TikTok: a remuneration system that is not sustainable for artists who wish to focus exclusively on their art.

“After my tweets – says the artist in a video message – I was contacted by some platform creators and it was logical to join forces to find a way out”. For this reason, the artist writes, “we are launching Vault.fm to demonstrate that music has an intrinsic value that goes beyond simple visibility. For the first time I will release unreleased music from my archive”. Music, Blake explains, “is not cheap to produce and I wanted to help musicians dedicate more time to their art”. The platform, therefore, was built quickly and it is expected that new features will be added over time. The goal is to allow artists to earn directly from their art, freeing them from the ‘circus’ of views and ratings.

With Vault.fm, Blake intends to offer a pass in the creative process, giving fans the opportunity to access unreleased content that may not be published due to market logic. This approach could actually change the rules of the game but there is no shortage of doubts among fans who on the artist’s social page point out that a model like Onlyfans for musicians might not work for everyone, damaging lesser-known artists but Blake assures: ” I intend to help the platform highlight less established artists.” Vault. fm is a first step, says the artist who adds: “I don’t expect these things to change instantly but something will have to happen because you can’t think of buying all the music on the planet for 10 dollars a month”.