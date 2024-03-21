They have just been among the protagonists of the 2024 edition of “A voice for San Marino”, after returning as guests to Sanremo 27 years after their last appearance at the Ariston. We are talking about Fabio Ricci and Alessandra Drusian, aka Jalisse. “The emotions in returning to a competition after almost thirty years, with the possibility of representing San Marino for Eurovision, were incredible. While I was singing my saliva reached zero, but it was nice because I was immersed in those emotions” Drusian confided to ‘La Ragione’.

Jalisse presented the song ‘Il cielo è qui’ in the competition. “We wrote it specifically for the occasion and it seemed perfect to us because we strongly believe in human values, in feelings. We don’t realize how much violence is generated: sowing badly means reaping badly”, said Ricci. “It’s almost an open letter, for some written on a battlefield, for others in the battle of everyday life. To remind us that the best part of us is always the one that helps us lift ourselves up.” The song carries a message and clearly says no to war: “We are old-fashioned songwriters, we still write with pen and paper. It is useless to listen to Battisti and De André and then write about money, sex, cars and drugs. This is not Jalisse’s lifestyle is not our philosophy. We are a family both on stage and in life and for us it is essential to be responsible for the messages we convey, but not from a pedestal.”

“Over the course of these years, away from the spotlight – but always active in the world of music – the Roman duo has created various projects, even if they have not always been talked about: “‘Songwriters in schools’ was an initiative that we brought to the schools in L’Aquila immediately after the earthquake. We helped the kids to bring out their fears and their desires – underlined Ricci in the interview with ‘La Ragione’ -. We are not interested in being first in the rankings, in making numbers. We have been an independent label since 1993, when the major labels were not interested in Alessandra’s voice, I was still just her promoter and tried to make her known. I told her we would do it ourselves.”

A few years later it was ‘Fiumi di parole’ which led to victory in Sanremo in 1997 and fourth place in the Eurovision Song Contest. A song that is still part of the lives of many Italians today: “When Claudio Ranieri won the Premier League with Leicester he said of his team that they had been to football what Jalisse had been to music. ‘Rivers of words’ is not anymore just our song, it’s the people’s song and it’s a privilege. When they ask us if we’re not tired of singing it every time, we answer no: it’s lucky to have written a piece like that.”

How was it returning to Sanremo this year? “Climbing the stage at the Ariston without having rehearsed is not for everyone, it takes courage and a bit of recklessness, even more so than when we went up there in 1997. Making a bad impression is a moment. But then we said to ourselves that it was our chance: let’s go and have fun. In some respects we relived the same sensations as then, with the ladder leading to the stage, the adrenaline rising… But once on the platform it was like having returned home”. Jalisse are on tour in Italy these days, waiting for the Eurovision Song Contest International Tour which from October will take them to stages across Europe representing our country.