ROVIGO – Amnesty International Italia and Voci per la Libertà have announced the 10 songs and artists in the final in the 22nd edition of the Amnesty Prize, Big section. Here they are:

Appino “It’s just a bomb” (Appino / Pagni / Appino)

Vinicio Capossela “The Children’s Crusade” (Capossela / Brecht / Capossela)

Diodato “My land” (Diodato)

Drusilla Foer “Tanatosi” (Ilacqua)

Giancane “You are in a wonderful country” (Barbati Bonanni / Smordoni / Barbati Bonanni)

Giorgia “Without Borders” (Todrani / Toffoli / Faini / Fracchiolla / Casagrande / Dagani / Toffoli)

Levante “Capital my capital” (Filippelli / Lagona / Bestonzo)

Modena City Ramblers “Mediterranea” (Modena City Ramblers)

Tananai “Tango” (Cotta Ramusino / Paolo Antonacci / Simonetta / Raina)

Margherita Vicario “Magia” (Vicario / Andrea Bonomo / Pavanello / Roberts)

The historic recognition is awarded to songs by well-known Italian artists who, in the previous year, stood out for issues related to human rights. The award, indicated by a jury of experts, will be awarded during the 27th edition of the “Voci per la Libertà – A song for Amnesty” festival, which combines music, art and human rights and which will be held in Rovigo from 19 to 21 July.

Registrations for the Amnesty Award, Emerging Section, remain open until 8 April. The competition is aimed at singer-songwriters and bands with a song about human rights, sung in any language or dialect and of any musical genre. The “Amnesty Youth Prize” will be up for grabs among the artists who registered by Monday 4 March, which allows one of them (regardless of age) to directly access the semi-final of the competition. The winner among these 50 artists will result from the votes expressed by boys and girls under 35 who are part of Amnesty International Italia.

Here the names: Ewa, Audioreverse, Taverna Umberto I, Arbitri Elegantiae, Giosia Perretta, La Marti, Cocciglia, Capone&BungtBangt, Alfiero, Matteo Faustini, Metaverso, Love in the times of the wall, Nik Lisco Quintet, Altrove, Filippo Masetto, Tizio Bononcini, Novaffair, Le voci di Gero, The Follis, AliC’è, K4rma, Giù, Pastellesse Sound Group – I Bottari di Macerata Campania, Gemini, Babele, Freefox, Elettrogruppogeno, Agnese Turrin, Arianne, Amakorà, The Sheriff, Baton’s Roots, AstroDis , Flowers for boys, Marcello Romano, Attic Unconscious, Arno, Lucido, Fabio Messieri, AntoNino Fiorello, Dutty Beagle, Claudia Salvini, Gloria Rogato, Antonio Meo, Eliachesuona, Roxela, Miqrà, NEREI, Cance, Arturo e il mare.

Their songs can be listened to on the website www.vociperlaliberta.it, where it is also possible to find the competition announcement and the registration form. In any case, all participants (not winners) of the Amnesty Youth Award will not be excluded from the selection phases for the semi-finals of the competition. They will therefore be evaluated together with all the other participants in the competition.