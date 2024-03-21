Portimão, March 21, 2024 – Pecco Bagnaia is preparing for a long weekend full of challenges in Portimão. The two-time MotoGP world champion is targeting the podium and the top spot.

On the eve of the race, he said, as reported by Ansa: “This is a good track for duels. Overtaking is never easy, but this track is good for overtaking.”

The Portuguese Grand Prix is ​​the second round of the 2024 season. Bagnaia continued: “On this track the driver is decisive: almost all the corners are fast, there are only 2-3 slow ones. The rider can change the situation with his feelings, and this is certainly one of the most difficult tasks.”

